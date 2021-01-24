VCU locks down Dayton, defeats Flyers, 66-43

Sophomore guard Bones Hyland poured in a game-high 28 points, and VCU locked down Dayton defensively on the way to a 66-43 Atlantic 10 Conference win Saturday night at the Siegel Center.

Hyland scored 13 of his 28 in the first half as the Rams (11-4, 3-2 A-10) built a 20-point lead. He finished 9-of-17 from the floor, including 5-of-11 from beyond the tree-point arc. He added five rebounds and two steals.

Jordy Tshimanga and Zimi Nwokeji provided 10 points each for Dayton (8-3, 4-3 A-10).

VCU held Dayton to just 13 points in the first half on 6-of-28 shooting. Those 13 points were the Flyers least in a half since 2010.

Hyland scored five points during a 14-0 VCU run that provided the Rams with a 19-4 lead with 10:26 left in the first half.

The Flyers never recovered.

The Rams held the Flyers to season-low 31 percent (17-of-55) shooting including 15 percent (3-of-20) from beyond the arc. The Flyers missed their first 14 three-pointers in the game.

VCU will continue its three-game home stand against UMass 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Siegel Center. The game will air on CBS6 in Richmond and digitally on ESPN+.

