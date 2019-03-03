VCU holds off Richmond, remains atop A-10

Junior guards Marcus Evans and Malik Crowfield combined for 29 points as VCU held off plucky Richmond Saturday night at the Robins Center.

VCU (23-6, 14-2 A-10) extends its win streak to 10 games and earns a share of the Atlantic 10 Conference regular season title with the victory.

Crowfield provided his best performance of the season off the bench for the Rams. The LaPlace, La. native scored nine of his season-high 14 points in the second half as VCU looked to snuff out a Spiders comeback. Crowfield connected of 5-of-8 from the field, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range.

Evans supplied a team-high 15 points, grabbed six rebounds and handed out five assists for the Black and Gold.

In all, four Rams scored in double figures, including junior guard Issac Vann (11) and sophomore forward Marcus Santos-Silva (10). Santos-Silva added six rebounds and blocked a pair of shots.

Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard led all players with 23 points and six assists.

