VCU holds off late La Salle rally, gets key A-10 road win
VCU held off a second-half La Salle rally on its way to a 76-65 road A-10 win on Saturday.
Marcus Santos-Silva scored 11 of his 16 points in the second half to lead the Rams (15-5, 5-2 A-10).
Freshman guard Bones Hyland came off the bench to supply 15 points and five assists for the Black and Gold.
Scott Spencer led La Salle (10-9, 1-6 A-10) with 16 points.
La Salle cut what was once a 17-point VCU lead to three on a layup by Ayinde Hikim with 3:21 remaining.
Hyland answered for the Rams with a three-pointer from the wing to push the margin to 68-62. La Salle followed with four straight empty possessions, and VCU used five free throws to extend the lead to 74-62 with less than a minute to play.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.