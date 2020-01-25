VCU holds off late La Salle rally, gets key A-10 road win

Published Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, 6:10 pm

VCU held off a second-half La Salle rally on its way to a 76-65 road A-10 win on Saturday.

Marcus Santos-Silva scored 11 of his 16 points in the second half to lead the Rams (15-5, 5-2 A-10).

Freshman guard Bones Hyland came off the bench to supply 15 points and five assists for the Black and Gold.

Scott Spencer led La Salle (10-9, 1-6 A-10) with 16 points.

La Salle cut what was once a 17-point VCU lead to three on a layup by Ayinde Hikim with 3:21 remaining.

Hyland answered for the Rams with a three-pointer from the wing to push the margin to 68-62. La Salle followed with four straight empty possessions, and VCU used five free throws to extend the lead to 74-62 with less than a minute to play.

