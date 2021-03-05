VCU Health virtual panel discussion: How the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted women

Historically, women have been affected by gender inequalities in pay and employment. The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened these vulnerabilities, especially for women of color.

On Monday, March 8 – International Women’s Day – VCU Health is hosting a panel of VCU and VCU Health experts to discuss the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on women’s jobs, livelihoods and health.

VCU Health invites you to join the discussion, which will be livestreamed on the VCU Health Facebook page, and share the event on your social media channels.

Details are as follows:

Location: VCU Health Facebook Live

VCU Health Facebook Live Date: Monday, March 8

Monday, March 8 Time: 12-1 p.m. EST

12-1 p.m. EST Cost: Free

The following panelists will cover a range of topics including motherhood during the pandemic, job loss, gender-based violence and mental health.

Bergen Nelson, M.D., primary care physician at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU and assistant professor of pediatrics at the VCU School of Medicine. Nelson conducts research about the system of care to address early childhood developmental and behavioral concerns, and social determinants of health. She has two active boys ages 7 and 9 years old, who have been learning remotely for the past year.

primary care physician at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU and assistant professor of pediatrics at the VCU School of Medicine. Nelson conducts research about the system of care to address early childhood developmental and behavioral concerns, and social determinants of health. She has two active boys ages 7 and 9 years old, who have been learning remotely for the past year. Myriam Kadeba, Ph.D , interim director of the VCU Office of Multicultural Student Affairs and a clinical counselor. Kadeba empowers individuals and communities that have been systemically and historically marginalized while promoting wellness, community healing and thriving.

, interim director of the VCU Office of Multicultural Student Affairs and a clinical counselor. Kadeba empowers individuals and communities that have been systemically and historically marginalized while promoting wellness, community healing and thriving. Melinda Hancock , chief administrative and financial officer of VCU Health System. A financial planning expert, Hancock is responsible for financial functions, strategy and shared services for the health system.

, chief administrative and financial officer of VCU Health System. A financial planning expert, Hancock is responsible for financial functions, strategy and shared services for the health system. Marcelle Davis, DSL, VCU Health’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion, will moderate the discussion.

