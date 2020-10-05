 

VCU Health updates visitor policy, extending visiting hours

Published Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, 1:32 pm

vcu healthEffective today, non-COVID-19 inpatients at VCU Medical Center can receive more visitors during extended visiting hours.

The most recent visitor policy includes:

  • Extended visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., doubling the previously effective visiting hours (noon to 8 p.m.).
  • Adult and pediatric inpatients can receive two adult visitors. One adult visitor may stay the night for pediatric inpatients.
  • Labor & Delivery and the Mother/Infant Unit now allows two adult visitors, plus a doula.

To see updated information for visitors, visit this page.

For the most recent COVID-19 related updates, visit vcuhealth.org/covid-19.


