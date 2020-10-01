VCU Health System, Riverside Tappahannock Hospital finalize purchase agreement

Published Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, 7:04 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Riverside Health System and VCU Health System finalized the purchase agreement for VCU Health System to acquire Riverside’s hospital and physician practices in the Northern Neck and upper Middle Peninsula region of Virginia, including Riverside Tappahannock Hospital, officials from both health systems announced today.

Pending review by the Virginia Office of the Attorney General, the hospital will officially become a part of the VCU Health System on Jan. 1, 2021, and operate under the name VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital.

“Bringing all the benefits of academic health care from Richmond directly to the residents of the Northern Neck continues Riverside’s effort to fulfill its promise to the residents here — to bring the highest level of care possible as close to home as possible,” said Liz Martin, Riverside Tappahannock Hospital President. “We’ve long said we are committed to caring for others as we would care for those we love, and I am excited that our Northern Neck communities will continue to receive excellent care locally at the same time they have access to the continuity of services available through VCU Health System’s acclaimed medical center.”

Under the terms of the agreement, the hospital and several related services, including diagnostics, physical therapy, the Riverside physician practices in Tappahannock, Warsaw, Aylett and Callao, as well as MD Express in Tappahannock, will become part of VCU Health System.

“Combining our resources allows us to do more to improve the health and wellbeing of the Northern Neck community than either one of us could do independently,” said Melinda Hancock, chief administrative and financial officer for VCU Health System. “We look forward to becoming an integral part of the community, and offering patients access to more highly specialized care when they need it closer to home.”

The acquisition deepens the collaboration between the two high-performing organizations, combining the clinical expertise of a community-based hospital with the nationally-ranked programs of VCU Medical Center under the umbrella of VCU Health System. It builds on an existing partnership that Riverside Tappahannock Hospital and VCU Massey Cancer Center began in 2019 to enhance cancer care in the Northern Neck region.

“This is a historical milestone for Tappahannock and VCU,” said Dr. Arthur L. Kellermann, newly-appointed senior vice president for VCU Health Sciences and CEO of VCU Health System. “One reason I was drawn to VCU is its commitment to serve everyone across the Commonwealth to advance education, health and economic development. The signing of this agreement is entirely consistent with that commitment. I look forward to the great things we will do together for the Tappahannock community.”

The following locations and services are part of the purchase agreement of Riverside’s medical services in the Northern Neck region: Riverside Tappahannock Hospital, Riverside Surgical Specialists Tappahannock, Riverside Gastroenterology Specialists Tappahannock, Riverside Urology Specialists, Riverside Northern Neck Bone & Joint, Riverside Pain Management Specialists, Riverside Physical Therapy – Mt Clement, Riverside Diagnostic Center – Mt Clement, Riverside Physical Therapy Warsaw, Riverside Tappahannock Emergency Physicians, Riverside Tappahannock Hospitalists, Riverside Tappahannock Cancer Care, Riverside Callao Medical Arts, Riverside King William Medical Center, Riverside Tappahannock Family Practice, Riverside Warsaw Medical Arts, and MD Express Urgent Care.

Both organizations are committed to a seamless transition for patients and team members. Riverside team members will transition employment to VCU Health System on July 1, 2021. Until then, they remain on the payroll of Riverside.

“It has been an honor to serve the Northern Neck community,” said Bill Downey, Riverside CEO. “Riverside Health System and VCU Health share the same values and commitment to improving the health of our communities by expanding access to quality care and providing leading-edge, compassionate and effective health care close to home. Having a Richmond-based affiliation will allow for an even better care continuum and care coordination for residents of the Northern Neck. We are excited about this new relationship and look forward to expanding our future relationship with VCU Health.”

Related

Comments