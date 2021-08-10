VCU Health System raises minimum wage to $15

VCU Health System minimum wage earners across its hospitals and clinics are set to get a raise.

Effective next month, the academic health system will increase the minimum wage from $12 to $15 per hour for frontline team members who work alongside clinical teams to provide food and nutrition services, environmental services, valet and other services vital to its patients and VCU Health’s operations.

“Our team members, including these frontline workers, have gone to extraordinary lengths to support our mission and ultimately our patients,” said Paula M. Henderson, chief human resources officer at VCU Health System. “Every single one of them contributes to a patient’s care experience, whether it’s by providing comfort and kind words behind their masks, a hot meal, clean sheets and so much more.”

About 1,700 team members and contract workers, representing approximately 10% of the health system’s total workforce, will benefit from the living wage adjustment. To be an employer of choice, VCU Health also offers eligible team members who work in a part-time capacity for the health care organization educational assistance for classes taken at accredited colleges and universities.

“VCU Health is a team. Every member plays a role in the miracles we achieve every day,” said Art Kellermann, M.D., senior vice president for VCU Health Sciences and CEO of VCU Health System. “We are pleased to support our team members in this way and provide an extra boost to metro Richmond’s economy.”

Virginia’s mandatory minimum wage is currently $9.50, with plans to increase minimum pay to $12 per hour by 2023.

VCU Health Human Resources is actively recruiting for openings, which are regularly updated on vcuhealth.org/careers.