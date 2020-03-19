VCU Health makes changes to non-urgent, elective appointments

Published Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020, 11:16 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Effective immediately, VCU Health is making updates to most elective surgeries, procedures and appointments at VCU Health System hospitals and clinics.

The step is being taken to protect our patients, slow the spread of COVID-19 and increase VCU Health’s ability to care for those with emergency medical needs.

For further information, visit this page.

Additional information about operational changes as they become available will be posted at vcuhealth.org/covid-19.

Related