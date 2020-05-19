VCU Health establishes virtual urgent clinic to screen for COVID-19 symptoms

VCU Health has established a virtual urgent clinic for individuals concerned they may have COVID-19 symptoms or need immediate medical care.

VCU Health providers can assess individuals for mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms, provide next steps and refer them to in-person care if needed. Providers are also available to assess other urgent health issues.

Available to adults in Virginia between 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, the on-demand virtual urgent can be accessed without an appointment by visiting vcuhealth.org/anywhere.

In addition, VCU Health offers virtual visitation and greeting card programs, has rigorous disinfection measures in place, and is now testing all adult and select pediatric patients — with or without COVID-19 symptoms — prior to scheduled surgeries and some tests via drive-thru and walk-in testing sites.

Learn more about the virtual urgent clinic and background on the additional measures VCU Health is taking by visiting this link.

