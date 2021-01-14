VCU gets back on track with 84-77 win at George Washington

Published Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, 8:15 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Sophomore guard Bones Hyland led four Rams in double-figures, and VCU forced 23 turnovers in an 84-77 win at George Washington on Wednesday.

Hyland scored in double figures for the 12th time in 13 games with Wednesday’s effort. He was 5-of-13 from the field with a pair of three-pointers. The Wilmington, Del. native also tied a career-high with six steals and grabbed four rebounds.

Sophomore forward Hason Ward added a career-high 11 points, five rebounds and four blocks for the Rams, while junior forward Vince Williams supplied 10 of his 12 points after the break for VCU (10-3, 3-1 A-10).

James Bishop led all players with 24 points for George Washington (3-8, 2-2 A-10).

The Rams opened the second half with an 11-4 burst, punctuated by a three-pointer from Hyland from the right corner – the 100th of his career – to take a 52-39 lead with 16:26 remaining.

VCU would push the lead to as much as 17 before the Colonials staged a late rally to trim the final margin to single digits

VCU is scheduled for a 10-day break, following the postponement of Saturday’s game at Richmond. The Rams’ next scheduled contest will be on Saturday, Jan. 23 when they host Dayton at the Siegel Center at 4:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

Related

Comments