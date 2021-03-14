VCU gets 2021 NCAA Tournament invite: Rams to face Oregon in first-round 7/10 matchup

VCU is going dancing again. The Rams (19-7) are headed to a second consecutive NCAA Tournament after they were selected as an at-large berth Sunday.

VCU is seeded 10th in the West Region and will take on seventh-seeded Oregon (20-6) in the first round on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Tip-off times and television network information will be available shortly.

VCU and Oregon have faced each other once previously, when the Rams topped the Ducks 77-63 in the 2014 Legends Classic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

It will be the 18th NCAA appearance in school history and the 12th since 2004. VCU last appeared in the tournament in 2019 when they took on Central Florida in the first round.

The 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Led by fourth-year coach Mike Rhoades and A-10 Player of the Year Bones Hyland, the Rams placed second in the A-10 Conference this season and reached the league’s championship game.

