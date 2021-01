VCU-Fordham hoops game moved up to Sunday

VCU’s home match-up against Fordham has been moved to Sunday, Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. at the Stuart C. Siegel Center. The two teams were originally scheduled to meet on Feb. 15.

Sunday’s game will stream on ESPN+. Additional TV information will be announced when it is available.

VCU (11-4, 4-2 A-10) still will host La Salle on Saturday, Jan. 30 at the Siegel Center. That game will tip-off at 1 p.m. on NBC Sports Network.

