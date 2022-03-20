VCU falls to Wake Forest, 80-74, in NIT second round
Senior forward Vince Williams Jr. scored a career-high 27 points, but it wasn’t enough to lift VCU, which fell to Wake Forest, 80-74, Saturday in the second round of the NIT.
Williams scored 16 of his points in the first half alone. He finished the day 7-of-15 from the field and 10-of-11 at the free throw line. He added eight rebounds
Freshman guard Jayden Nunn capped his rookie campaign with 18 points on 6-of-10 three-point shooting for VCU (22-10).
Alondes Williams led four Demon Deacons (25-9) in double figures with 19 points.
The Rams pulled within 63-60 on a pair of Williams free throws with 5:17 remaining, but could not get over the hump. Alondes Williams responded with a driving layup to make it 65-60. A short time later Daivien Williamson capped a 7-0 run with a 3-pointer to give the Demon Deacons a 72-63 advantage with 3:15 left.