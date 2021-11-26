VCU falls to #22 UConn in overtime, 70-63, in Battle 4 Atlantis finale

VCU point guard Jayden Nunn scored a career-high 21 points, but 22nd -ranked UConn made big plays at the end of regulation and controlled the early stages of overtime to withstand VCU, 70-63, on Friday.

Nunn finished 6-of-14 from the field and 7-of-9 at the line for the Rams (3-4). He also grabbed eight rebounds and collected four steals.

Senior forward Vince Williams added nine points, four rebounds and a pair of blocks for VCU, while graduate forward Levi Stockard and senior guard KeShawn Curry supplied eight points apiece.

R.J. Cole led all players with 26 points for UConn (6-1).

VCU led by as many as eight points in the game and held at 56-53 advantage following a pair of Williams free throws with 2:32 left. UConn’s Isaiah Whaley connected on a 3-pointer from the left corner with 1:05 remaining to tie the game. Both teams had a crack at the win in the closing moments, but neither could convert.

Whaley scored six points in overtime, including a 3-pointer from the wing to kick off OT, as well as a breakaway dunk with four seconds left to seal the win.

VCU will return home, where it will host Campbell at the Stuart C. Siegel Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m. That game can be seen on MASN and ESPN+.

