VCU Dentistry to host Give Kids a Smile event

VCU Dental Care’s Pediatric Practice will offer care to children who do not have dental insurance for Give Kids a Smile on Feb. 1.

Pediatric dental specialists will provide exams, cleanings, X-rays, fillings, extractions and minor restorations for children from birth to age 18 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lyons Dental Building, 520 N. 12th St. To schedule an appointment, call (804) 828-9095. Walk-ins are welcome, but are not guaranteed to be seen. Appointments are highly encouraged.

The Give Kids a Smile program, created by the American Dental Association, is an annual focus of National Children’s Dental Health Month and is observed every year on the first Friday in February. The program was designed to provide education, preventative and restorative oral health care for children.

Last year during Give Kids a Smile, VCU pediatric dental specialists saw 130 patients and provided nearly $59,000 worth of care.