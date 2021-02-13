VCU defeats St. Bonaventure, 67-64, takes first in A-10

Sophomore guard Bones Hyland scored 22 points, and VCU held off St. Bonaventure down the stretch, 67-64, to secure sole possession of first place in the Atlantic 10 Conference Friday night at the Stuart C. Siegel Center.

Hyland was an efficient 9-of-10 from the charity stripe and grabbed eight rebounds in the win.

Junior forward Vince Williams Jr. chipped in 11 points and tallied nine boards for VCU (15-4, 8-2 A-10).

VCU freshman guard Ace Baldwin Jr. submitted an all-around performance with seven points, six rebounds and four assists.

Jalen Adaway led the Bonnies (10-3, 8-3 A-10) with 23 points.

Next up: VCU will face crosstown rival Richmond in the Richmond Area Honda Dealers Capital City Classic on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Siegel Center.

The contest will air on CBS Sports Network.

