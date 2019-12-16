VCU defeats Missouri State, 61-51, improves to 8-2
VCU brought the havoc Sunday night as the Rams forced 26 turnovers on the way to a 61-51 win over Missouri State Sunday at the Siegel Center.
Senior forward Mike’L Simms stepped up throughout the game, scoring a team-high 11 points and connecting on 3-of-6 from behind the arc. Senior guard De’Riante Jenkins tied his season-high with six rebounds for the Rams. He also contributed 10 points and three steals.
Missouri State forward Isiaih Mosley led all Bears scorers with 15 points. Tulio Da Silva hauled in a game-high ten rebounds for MSU (6-6).
VCU (8-2) forced 26 turnovers, including 16 in the first half, and outscored the Bears 20-6 off turnovers. The Rams turned the ball over just three times in the first half.
