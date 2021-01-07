VCU defeats George Mason, 66-61, extends win streak to seven
Bones Hyland had his first career double-double as VCU extended its win streak to seven games with a 66-61 win over George Mason Wednesday night in Fairfax.
Hyland led all players with 23 points and hauled in a career-best 10 rebounds to pace the Rams (9-2, 2-0 A-10).
The sophomore guard connected on 10-of-23 attempts from the field, and also collected three steals and handed out a pair of assists.
Junior forward Vince Williams added 12 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Black and Gold.
Josh Oduro led four Patriots (5-4, 1-2 A-10) in double figures with 13 points.
VCU trailed 32-31 at the half, but Hyland and Williams each buried a three-pointer to spark a 12-2 run over more than four minutes midway through the second period to provide the Rams with a 53-39 cushion with 10:44 left.
The Patriots never seriously threatened the rest of the way.
VCU will host Rhode Island at the Stuart C. Siegel Center on Saturday at 2 p.m.
That game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.