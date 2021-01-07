VCU defeats George Mason, 66-61, extends win streak to seven

Published Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Bones Hyland had his first career double-double as VCU extended its win streak to seven games with a 66-61 win over George Mason Wednesday night in Fairfax.

Hyland led all players with 23 points and hauled in a career-best 10 rebounds to pace the Rams (9-2, 2-0 A-10).

The sophomore guard connected on 10-of-23 attempts from the field, and also collected three steals and handed out a pair of assists.

Junior forward Vince Williams added 12 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Black and Gold.

Josh Oduro led four Patriots (5-4, 1-2 A-10) in double figures with 13 points.

VCU trailed 32-31 at the half, but Hyland and Williams each buried a three-pointer to spark a 12-2 run over more than four minutes midway through the second period to provide the Rams with a 53-39 cushion with 10:44 left.

The Patriots never seriously threatened the rest of the way.

VCU will host Rhode Island at the Stuart C. Siegel Center on Saturday at 2 p.m.

That game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

Related

Comments