VCU COVID-19 exit testing results: Two positives out of 1,260 students tested

Virginia Commonwealth University announced the results of its COVID-19 exit testing as many students prepare to leave the university for Thanksgiving break and to finish the semester virtually.

VCU offered exit tests to all students and 1,260 students signed up for them. The results show 1,258 negative exit tests and two positives.

Fall semester classes end today. Residence halls for first-year students are set to close on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. While VCU announced that the fall semester would finish virtually after the Thanksgiving break, 81 first-year residential students and 357 upperclassmen who live on campus have asked to return to campus after the Thanksgiving break and will undergo reentry testing.

Following winter break, the university will begin a phased reopening of its Monroe Park and MCV campuses in early January beginning with the health sciences schools and college research faculty, staff and trainees. VCU’s spring 2021 classes are set to begin on Jan. 25 and conclude on May 5 on the Monroe Park Campus and May 7 on the MCV Campus, followed by final exams. In order to mitigate risk of COVID-19 infection, there will be no spring break. However, there will be two reading days — February 23 and March 24. Re-entry testing will be required for those residential students who return to campus for the spring 2021 semester.

Additional information about the spring 2021 semester may be found at together.vcu.edu/spring-2021-info.

