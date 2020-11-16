VCU basketball schedule: Tennessee, Penn State, LSU highlight 2020-2021 slate

VCU will open its 2020-2021 basketball season against Charlotte on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 26, at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.

The Rams, coming off an 18-13 campaign in 2019-2020, released their full schedule on Monday.

The opener is part of a two-day trip to Knoxville that culminates on Black Friday with a game against preseason #12 Tennessee.

VCU, picked ninth in the Atlantic 10 preseason poll released last week, welcome six newcomers, including transfers Brendan Medley-Bacon (Baltimore, Md.) and Levi Stockard III (St. Louis, Mo.) from Coppin State and Kansas State, respectively.

The Rams return a number of regulars, including A-10 All-Rookie selection Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland (Wilmington, Del.), who was named to the league’s preseason third team Tuesday.

In addition to the trip to Knoxville, VCU will also make December non-conference road trips to Penn State (Dec. 2) and LSU (Dec. 22).

The Rams topped LSU 84-82 last season at the Stuart C. Siegel Center. VCU and Penn State have never met.

VCU will open the home portion of its schedule on Saturday, Dec. 5 when it hosts Mount St. Mary’s at the Siegel Center. The Rams will also welcome North A&T (Dec. 9), longtime rival Old Dominion (Dec. 12), Western Carolina (Dec. 15) and Louisiana (Dec. 18) in non-conference match-ups.

Twelve of VCU’s 18 Atlantic 10 Conference games will be broadcast on national television. Home-and-home league match-ups with cross-town rival Richmond, Dayton, Rhode Island, George Mason and Davidson await the Rams.

VCU will head to the Robins Center to take on the Spiders on Jan. 16 in a contest that will be televised nationally by CBS Sports Network. Richmond will return the game on Feb. 12 at the Siegel Center, a tilt that will air on the ESPN family of networks.

The Rams will also host Fordham, UMass La Salle and Saint Louis in league action. VCU will head out for additional road contests at Saint Joseph’s, George Washington, Duquesne and St. Bonaventure. VCU will close out regular season play on March 3 at Dayton on CBS Sports Network.

The 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Championship Tournament is scheduled for March 10-14 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

