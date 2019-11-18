VCU Basketball: Santos-Silva hauls in A-10 honors

VCU junior forward Marcus Santos Silva (Taunton, Mass.) has been named Atlantic 10 Co-Player of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon.

Santos-Silva exploded for a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double that led the Rams to victory over 23rd-ranked LSU on Wednesday night, and then backed it up with 10 points and seven rebounds in a win against Jacksonville State on Sunday. He added four steals, four blocks and three assists while shooting a blistering .619 from the floor as well.

The Taunton, Mass. native has posted two double-doubles through four games this season and ranks ranks 21st in the nation in total rebounds (43) and 30th in the nation in rebounds per game (10.8).

The award is the first of Santos-Silva’s career and the program’s first since Redshirt senior guard Issac Vann (Bridgeport, Conn.) garnered the honor on Nov. 26 last season.

With a 4-0 record on the season, VCU came in at No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 19 in the USA Today/Coaches Poll. Santos-Silva and the Rams return to action on Saturday, Nov. 23 when Florida Gulf Coast visits the Siegel Center for a 7 p.m. tip.

