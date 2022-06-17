VCU Basketball: Rhoades adds Connor, Orzolek to staff

Clay Connor and Evan Orzolek have joined the VCU Basketball staff as director of player development and video coordinator, respectively, coach Mike Rhoades announced Thursday.

Connor was elevated to a full-time staff member following two seasons as a graduate assistant for the Rams, where he helped VCU to a pair of postseason appearances, including the 2021 NCAA Tournament. He replaces Darius Theus, who recently accepted a coaching position at Siena.

A native of Maryland, Connor was a standout guard for Oakdale High School in Fredrick, Md. before a successful collegiate playing career at Shippensburg, where he led the Raiders to a pair of NCAA Division II Tournament appearances. He received his master’s degree in Sport Leadership from the VCU Center for Sport Leadership in May.

Orzolek joins the Black and Gold following three years in the Los Angeles Lakers organization, including the 2021-22 season as assistant video coordinator for player development, where he created video edits for scouting purposes, among other duties. Orzolek also spent two years as a coaching associate for the Lakers.

Prior to his tenure in Los Angeles, Orzolek served as a graduate assistant for the St. John’s men’s basketball program during the 2018-19 season, as well as video coordinator for New Mexico in 2017-18. Orzolek received his undergraduate degree in Advertising & Integrated Marketing Communications from Pace University in 2017.

