VCU Basketball resumes team activities after clearing COVID-19 protocols

Published Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, 9:29 am

VCU Basketball has been cleared to resume team activities.

The Rams postponed their Jan. 2 game against Davidson and paused team activities over the weekend in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

As of Sunday night, VCU players and staff were cleared to return.

VCU will prepare for scheduled contests at George Mason (Jan. 6) and against Rhode Island (Jan. 9) this week.

