VCU Basketball: Rams top in-state rival ODU, 69-57
VCU got a second-half boost from its bench as the Rams (7-2) pulled away from rival Old Dominion (3-7) down the stretch Saturday in a 69-57 win.
Junior forward Marcus Santos-Silva led the Rams with 13 points and shot 7-of-9 from the free throw line. Senior guard Malik Crowfield came off the bench to knock down 3-of-3 from beyond the three-point arc in the second half. He finished with nine points.
Senior guards Marcus Evans and Issac Vann contributed 10 points each in the contest for the Black and Gold.
ODU guards Malik Curry and Xavier Green lead the Monarchs with 11 points each.
Crowfield hit all three of his three-pointers to spark an 11-2 VCU run midway through the second half that pushed the Rams ahead 54-41 with 7:55 remaining. Old Dominion pulled within five points a short time later, but Vann connected on a corner three-pointer to give VCU a 57-49 cushion with 4:24 left. The Monarchs could get no closer than six the rest of the way.
