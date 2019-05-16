VCU Basketball: Rams sign Hason Ward to NLI for Class of 2019

Hason Ward (Springfield, Mass./Springfield Central) has signed a National Letter of Intent with VCU and will join the Rams for the 2019-20 campaign, Rams Head Coach Mike Rhoades announced Thursday.

The 6-foot-9, 200-pound Ward is a long, athletic post who has shown elite shot-blocking ability. Ward is also a versatile offensive player who can score inside and out. He chose VCU over offers from Rutgers, Georgia, Virginia Tech and a number of other programs.

“Our team is excited to have Hason on board,” said Rhoades. “I think he fits extremely well into our style of play and our approach on and off the court. We feel he will only keep getting better and better. His excitement to join our program didn’t go unnoticed. I think he will impact our program in many ways. I can’t wait to watch his development and progress over his four years. We are happy to have Hason and is family as part of VCU Basketball.”

Ward averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks this season for Springfield Central and Coach Darryl Densen. Ward’s efforts helped lead the Golden Eagles to a MIAA State Division I quarterfinal appearance. As a junior, Ward, who possesses a 7-4 wingspan, blocked 22 shots in a single game. He’s also been a standout for Coach Chris Sparks and the NE6 Hoops AAU program.

Ward joins a 2019 VCU recruiting class that includes guards Jarren McAllister (Wake Forest, N.C./Massanutten Military Academy) and Tre Clark (Covington, Ga./Newton).

VCU finished 25-8 in 2018-19 and captured the Atlantic 10 Conference regular season title in Rhoades’ second season at the helm. The Rams advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the eighth time in nine seasons. VCU returns four starters in 2019-20.

