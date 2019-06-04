VCU Basketball: Rams sign four-star point guard Nah’Shon Hyland

Four-star point guard Nah’Shon Hyland, named Delaware’s top high school player this spring, has signed with VCU, and will join the Rams in 2019-20, coach Mike Rhoades announced Tuesday.

Hyland, a 6-foot-3 guard, averaged 26.6 points, 4.6 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game and led St. Georges Tech to a state semifinal appearance as a senior in 2018-2019. He is rated No. 76 nationally in the class of 2019 by 247Sports.com.

“Nah’Shon fits VCU Basketball,” said Rhoades. “He will bring great energy and ability, and will compliment our style of play. Bones, along with his incoming classmates, will work hard to move our program forward. We are excited to have Nah’Shon and his family as a part of Ram Nation.”

Hyland, who picked the Rams over interest from UConn, Temple, Boston College and others, was named Delaware Player of the Year by USA Today, as well as the Delaware Sportswriters and Broadcasters Association in 2019. He is a two-time First Team All-State selection.

As a junior in 2017-2018, Hyland poured in 27.8 points per game and collected 5.8 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 steals.

Hyland joins a VCU recruiting class that includes guards Jarren McAllister (Wake Forest, N.C./Massanutten Military Academy) and Tre Clark (Covington, Ga./Newton), as well as center Hason Ward (Springfield, Mass./Springfield Central).

VCU returns four starters following a 25-8 campaign in 2018-19 that included an Atlantic 10 Conference regular season championship, as well as the program’s eighth NCAA Tournament appearance in nine seasons.

