VCU Basketball: Rams set for Black & Gold Game on Saturday

Published Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, 9:27 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

VCU Basketball fans will have an opportunity to get their first look at the 2021-22 Rams on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Black and Gold Game at the Stuart C. Siegel Center.

The annual men’s basketball intrasquad scrimmage, which returns after a one-year hiatus, is FREE to the public. The arena will open at 6 p.m., and tip-off is set for 7. In addition to the scrimmage, fans will be introduced to both the men’s and women’s teams, and will be treated to 3-point and timed shooting contests.

Fans are required to wear masks inside the Siegel Center at all times, except when actively eating or drinking in their seats. Proof of vaccination status is not required at this time. All seating Saturday will be general admission.