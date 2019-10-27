VCU Basketball: Rams rout D2 Virginia State in exhibition tuneup

Published Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, 10:30 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

VCU forced 24 turnovers and hounded Virginia State from the beginning as the Rams cruised to a 90-53 win over Division II Virginia State in an exhibition contest Saturday.

Senior guard Marcus Evans scored a game-high 15 points as he went 4-of-8 from the floor. Sophomore guard Keshawn Curry scored 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including a perfect 3-of-3 from 3-point range.

Junior forward Marcus Santos-Silva supplied seven points, a team-high eight rebounds and three assists.

VCU shot 39.4 percent (30-of-65) from the floor, while the Trojans shot just 33.9-percent (19-of-56).

Virginia State was led by Andrew Corum, who scored 14 points and added four rebounds.

VCU opens the 2019-20 season on Nov. 5 against Saint Francis (Pa.) at 7 p.m. at the Stuart C. Siegel Center.

Comments