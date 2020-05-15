VCU Basketball: Rams land Kansas State transfer Levi Stockard III

VCU has earned a commitment from transfer Levi Stockard III, Rams’ coach Mike Rhoades announced Friday.

Stockard, a 6’8”, 240-pound forward, who will have one year of eligibility remaining, played a prominent role off the bench at Kansas State last season, where he averaged 3.7 points and 2.6 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per game.

He played in all 32 games, including three starts, and shot .500 (47-of-94) from the field.

“We are super excited to have Levi join our VCU family,” said Rhoades. “He fits our needs and style of play tremendously. He will be put into a leadership role from the start, and we can’t wait to get started working with him. He’s played for some great coaches in high school and college, and he will be ready to get it done at VCU.”

Stockard appeared in 100 games over three seasons at Kansas State and helped the Wildcats a pair of NCAA Tournament berths, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2018. He scored a career-high 17 points last season against Saint Louis

“I’m excited to be a part of the VCU family, and I can’t wait to do something special there. I’m looking forward to meeting everyone and ultimately getting to work,” Stockard said.

A native of St. Louis, Mo. Stockard was named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll in 2019 and was a recipient of KSU’s Bob Boozer Courage Award in 2018.

