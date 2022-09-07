VCU Basketball: Rams get 12 A-10 games on national TV in 2022-2023 season

VCU will play at least 13 of its Atlantic 10 Conference contests in front of a national TV audience, the league revealed Wednesday during the release of its 2022-23 schedule.

The Rams, who own the A-10’s best winning percentage since joining the league prior to the 2012-13 season, will tip off their 11th Atlantic 10 Conference season on Saturday, Dec. 31 when they host La Salle at the Stuart C. Siegel Center.

VCU’s 2023 A-10 slate includes home-and-home series with perennial league contenders Dayton, Saint Louis and Davidson, as well as a first-ever trip to newest conference member Loyola Chicago on Jan. 10.

The Black and Gold will be featured on four of the Atlantic 10’s Friday night ESPN showcase contests: Jan. 13 at Dayton, Jan. 20 at Richmond, Feb. 3 at Saint Louis and Feb. 24 versus Richmond at the Siegel Center.

The Rams will appear five times in league play on CBS Sports Network, including Jan. 10 at Loyola, Jan. 28 versus St. Bonaventure, Jan. 31 at Davidson, Feb. 7 versus Dayton and Feb. 28 versus Saint Louis.

The A-10 also announced that VCU’s home contest with Vanderbilt on Nov. 30 will be televised on CBS Sports Network as part of the league’s national TV package.

VCU is led by sixth-year head coach Mike Rhoades, who guided the Rams to a 22-10 record and a postseason NIT berth in 2021-22, as well as a 14-4 Atlantic 10 mark. VCU is 121-51 in A-10 regular season play since 2012-13, and the Rams own a pair of conference regular season crowns (2016, 2019), as well as a tournament championship in 2015.

Additional game times and television information will be announced at a later date.

VCU season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting VCUAthletics.com/tickets or by calling the VCU Ticket Office at 804-828-RAMS.