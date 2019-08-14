VCU Basketball: Rams complete 2019-2020 staff

VCU basketball coach Mike Rhoades completed his staff for the 2019-2020 season on Wednesday when he announced the additions of Daniel Roose as Director of Sports Performance, Lamont Moore as Director of Student-Athlete Development and Chris Gaines as Video Coordinator

Roose returns to the Commonwealth after working in the same role under Shaka Smart at Texas for the past four years. He also worked with Smart and the Rams from 2009-15, helping to prepare players for the “Havoc” style of play for which the program became known. The Rams forged a 163-56 (.744) record and reached five NCAA Tournaments, including the 2011 Final Four, during that time.

A North Carolina native, Roose has played a major role in the development of a number of NBA players, including first round draft picks Mo Bamba, Jarrett Allen and Jaxson Hayes at Texas, as well as Larry Sanders, Troy Daniels, Treveon Graham and Briante Weber during his initial VCU tenure.

Prior to his first arrival at VCU, Roose spent two years at North Carolina-Pembroke (2007-09) and served as a graduate assistant at Marshall before that. He earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education from Appalachian State in 2001 and went on to earn a master’s degree in exercise physiology from Marshall in 2006.

Moore, who was a graduate assistant under Coach Rhoades between 2017-2019 and is an alumnus of the VCU Center for Sport Leadership, will lead the charge in helping student-athletes grow off the court. Community service and professional development will be a major focus of the position.

He was formerly the head coach of the JV boy’s basketball team at James River High School and was a four-year athlete at Randolph-Macon College before graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and business. He succeeded on and off the court as a student-athlete, earning All-Academic and All-Conference honors in his time as a Yellow Jacket.

No stranger to the VCU Men’s Basketball program as well, Gaines will join the coaching staff in a full-time capacity after working as a manager for four years. In his new role, he will be tasked with recording practices and games, editing videos for scouting purposes and helping with other day-to-day responsibilities within the program.

The trio joins a veteran group of coaches and support staff who have each worked under Coach Rhoades at VCU for at least the last two years.

