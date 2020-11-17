VCU Basketball: Limit of 250 fans in Siegel Center to start 2020-2021 season
VCU Athletics will begin basketball season with a capacity of 250 spectators inside the Stuart C. Siegel Center. Tuesday’s capacity adjustment was made in accordance with new COVID-19 safety guidance from the Commonwealth of Virginia announced last week.
Should the state issue new guidance in the future, VCU Athletics will adjust accordingly, according to a release from the school.
A limited number of tickets will be made available to VCU students and guests of student-athletes. Approximately 175 seats will be reserved for season ticket holders.
Season ticket holders will receive notice by Wednesday, Nov. 18 if they qualify for the new limited capacity model.