VCU Basketball: Limit of 250 fans in Siegel Center to start 2020-2021 season

Published Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, 6:14 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

VCU Athletics will begin basketball season with a capacity of 250 spectators inside the Stuart C. Siegel Center. Tuesday’s capacity adjustment was made in accordance with new COVID-19 safety guidance from the Commonwealth of Virginia announced last week.

Should the state issue new guidance in the future, VCU Athletics will adjust accordingly, according to a release from the school.

A limited number of tickets will be made available to VCU students and guests of student-athletes. Approximately 175 seats will be reserved for season ticket holders.

Season ticket holders will receive notice by Wednesday, Nov. 18 if they qualify for the new limited capacity model.

Related

Comments