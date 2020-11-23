VCU Basketball impacted by cancellation of this week’s Volunteer Classic

VCU Basketball is looking for alternative scheduling options to tip off its 2020-2021 season with news today that the Volunteer Classic has been canceled after multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the program of host Tennessee.

The Rams were set to open their season on Thanksgiving night at 7 p.m. against Charlotte at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, and then play the 12th-ranked Volunteers on Friday.

Tennessee, in the wake of the news regarding the positive COVID-19 tests, has temporarily paused all team activities.

As of right, VCU’s next scheduled game would be on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at Penn State.

