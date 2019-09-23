VCU Basketball: Black & Gold Game schedule, more TV game details

VCU Basketball fans can get their first look at the 2019-20 Rams on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Black & Gold Game at the Stuart C. Siegel Center. Tip-off for the annual intrasquad contest is set for 7 p.m.

Admission for the Black & Gold Game is FREE, and all seating will be general admission. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There will be an autograph session for Junior Rowdy Ram members following the game.

VCU will also host a “Rams for Life” Student-Athlete Alumni reception prior to the Black & Gold Game (see additional details below).

On Oct. 26, VCU will host Virginia State in an exhibition contest at the Siegel Center at 7 p.m. It will be the first meeting between the two schools since 2007.

VCU also released additional TV broadcast info and tip-off times Monday.

The Rams’ game at Wichita State on Dec. 21 will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2 and will tip-off at noon, Eastern Standard Time (EST). VCU will appear on ESPN networks at least seven times this season, and as many as 20 regular season games will be televised nationally.

Additionally, MASN will carry nine VCU contests in 2019-20. CBS 6 in Richmond will partner with MASN to bring fans a broadcast of the Rams’ Dec. 7 match-up with Old Dominion, which is slated for an 8 p.m. start. MASN will carry VCU’s 2019-20 season-opener against St. Francis (Pa.) on Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are still available. Please call the VCU ticket office at 804-828-7267 for more information or to reserve your seats today!