VCU announces schedule changes for St. Bonaventure, Richmond games

Published Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, 10:48 pm

VCU Men’s Basketball has moved up its road contest against St. Bonaventure to Wednesday, Jan. 20 in Olean, N.Y. at 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. That game was originally scheduled for Feb. 17.

In addition, VCU will take on rival Richmond at the Robins Center on Feb. 17 on CBS Sports Network. Tip-off for that contest will be announced at a later date.

The Rams and Spiders were originally slated to meet on Saturday, Jan. 16, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Richmond program.

