VCU alum Michael Gilmore signs pro deal in Germany

Published Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019, 8:59 am

VCU alum Michael Gilmore (Jacksonville, Fla.) is set to join the growing list of Rams who continued their basketball careers in the pros. Gilmore recently inked his first professional contract with German club Phoenix Hagen.

Gilmore returned to VCU for his senior season in 2018-19 and averaged 2.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in 33 games off the bench. The 6-foot-10 Gilmore shot .535 (38-of-71) from the field. A rangy, athletic forward, Gilmore has shown good range from outside the 3-point arc. In 2018-19 he connected on 10-of-30 attempts from 3-point range.

Phoenix Hagen, which competes in Germany’s ProA division, is located in the city of Hagen in western Germany, south of Dortmund. Phoenix finished 15-15 last season.

Gilmore originally signed with VCU out of high school and played 55 games for the Rams, including 18 starts, from 2014-16. The Jacksonville, Fla. native spent the 2017-18 campaign at Florida Gulf Coast, where he averaged 6.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

VCU reached the NCAA Tournament in each of Gilmore’s three seasons in the program. Gilmore was also a member of VCU’s 2015 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament championship team, as well as the Rams’ march to their first outright A-10 regular season crown in 2018-19.

Gilmore is the 32nd Ram since 2004 to sign a professional contract at the completion of his VCU career.

