VCU adds 7’1″ transfer Brendan Medley-Bacon

Brendan Medley-Bacon has signed with VCU, Rams’ coach Mike Rhoades announced Monday.

A 7-foot-1, 245-pound center, Medley-Bacon played the past two seasons at Coppin State, and was a Third Team All-MEAC selection as a sophomore in 2019-20. He was the only underclassman on any of the All-MEAC Teams. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

“We are excited to have Brendan join our program,” said Rhoades. “He will definitely fit into our approach, style of play and needs. I can’t wait to get Brendan to campus, and we all can get to work. We are very happy to have him in our family.”

Medley-Bacon blocked 82 shots in 61 games over two seasons at Coppin State and was a four-time MEAC Defensive Player of the Week last year. The Baltimore native started all 31 games in 2019-20 for the Eagles and averaged 7.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game, which ranked 31st nationally. Medley-Bacon’s 66 blocks last year were the third most in Coppin State history. He also ranked second on the team last season with 55 assists.

The sophomore hit his stride in conference play last season. Medley-Bacon raised his averages to 10.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game in MEAC contests. Medley-Bacon recorded seven double-doubles in 2019-20, including a 20-point, 13-rebound, five-block effort on March 5 at Maryland Eastern-Shore. He also corralled 24 rebounds on Jan. 25 against Morgan State. Medley-Bacon blocked four or more shots in a game seven times last year, including seven on Feb. 8 against N.C. Central.

Medley-Bacon joins a VCU recruiting class ranked No. 1 in the Atlantic 10 Conference by 247 Sports. Incoming freshmen Adrian “Ace” Baldwin (Baltimore, Md./St. Frances Academy), Josh Banks (Charlotte, N.C./Olympic), Mikeal Brown-Jones (Philadelphia, Pa./IMG Academy), and Jamir Watkins (Trenton, N.J./Trenton Catholic) committed to the Rams during the early signing period in November.

