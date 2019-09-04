VCU A-10 slate packed with national TV dates

Published Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019, 3:50 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

VCU will defend its Atlantic 10 Conference regular season title in front of a national television audience.

The Rams’ 2020 A-10 schedule includes 15 nationally televised contests, including four Friday night showcase games on the ESPN family of networks, the league revealed Wednesday. VCU will appear on an ESPN network (ESPN2 and ESPNU) five times in A-10 play. The Rams’ league slate also includes eight CBS Sports Network appearances and a pair of NBC Sports Network contests.

The Black and Gold will kick off conference play on Thursday, Jan. 2 when it hosts Fordham at the Stuart C. Siegel Center.

VCU resumes its rivalry with Richmond on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Siegel Center. The Rams will pay a return visit to the Robins Center on Saturday, Feb. 15. Both of those games will be carried on CBS Sports Network.

The Rams will appear in A-10 Friday night ESPN network showcase games on Jan. 31 at Rhode Island, Feb. 7 against Davidson at the Siegel Center, Feb. 21 at defending league tournament champ Saint Louis and March 6 at Davidson. The Friday night games, which will air on ESPN2 or ESPNU, are a signature piece of the A-10 national television package.

A home-and-home series with Dayton is on tap again in 2020. The Rams will visit UD Arena on Jan. 14 in a CBS Sports Network contest. The Flyers will land at the Siegel Center on Tuesday, Feb. 18. CBS Sports Network will air that game at 8:30 p.m.

In addition to Richmond, Davidson and Dayton, VCU’s A-10 schedule includes home-and-home series with George Mason and Rhode Island. VCU will also host St. Bonaventure (Jan. 18, CBSSN), George Washington (Feb. 29, CBSSN) and Duquesne (March 3) at the Siegel Center. Road tilts at Saint Joseph’s (Jan. 21, CBSSN), La Salle (Jan. 25, NBCSN) and UMass (Feb. 26) are also on tap. The A-10 Tournament returns to Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. March 11-15.

VCU captured the outright regular season A-10 title in 2019 with a 16-2 league mark. The Rams were 25-8 overall in 2018-19 and return eight of their nine top scorers.

Additional TV information will be released at a future date. Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are still available. Please call the VCU ticket office at 804-828-7267 for more information or to reserve your seats today!

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.