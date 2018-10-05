Vaping: Essential tips for beginners

Being a beginner in this world is not an easy thing – there are so many devices and e-juices, and it’s understandable when you don’t know where to begin. You’ll do some experiments and eventually you’ll find your favorites. But you need to understand other aspects, too. We’ve written this article to give you some essential tips for the new ones. Vapemate UK has the best options on the market, so don’t forget to give it a look.

Choosing the right liquid

You need to choose the nicotine level, of course, but besides that, you’ll also need to take into account all the other factors that will have an effect on your liquids.

If you are a beginner (completely) and you didn’t really smoke until now, you might probably want a liquid that will create a bigger vapor that can be inhaled easily. We’re talking about the liquids that have a VG higher than 70; the PG is lower.

However, if you smoked before, you might want a juice that has high PG. It’s true, you won’t see as much vapor, but the experience will be closer to smoking a traditional cigarette.

Let’s take about flavors: there are many flavors from which you can choose from. Try one. And then another one and then another one until you find the perfect one.

Take care of your battery

You need to keep the compartment of your kit always clean – it’s very important to do it if you want your device to function properly. If you don’t take the time to clean it as you’re supposed to, then it will have an impact on how long it will stay charged and how it will function.

It’s very easy to clean the compartment of your battery. All you need to do is to take a damp cloth and wipe the battery off – also the compartment. Also, you need to check it from time to time to make sure it’s clean.

Replace the coil

You need a functional coil for your device to work. The coil is the part that can break down the fastest. You need to carry some extra coils with you, in case you need to replace a broken one.

Your coil needs to be replaced at the moment your juice starts to taste burned, or when you start to see that there are residues on it.

Always carry supplies with you

Smoking requires some supplies, but when it comes to vape, you’ll need even more. That’s why you need to have all the necessary thing with you.

You’ll need to pack some extra coils, but also extra batteries, in case yours is not charged. Also, the cleaning supplies should not be absent, and the charger, if you’re going to be out for more than a couple of hours.

