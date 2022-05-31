Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike debuts at the Wayne Theatre on Friday

The Wayne Theatre will host a three-day run of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike this weekend.

Winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play, the story revolves around middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia, who share a home in Bucks County, Pa., where they bicker and complain about the circumstances of their lives.

Suddenly, their movie-star sister, Masha, swoops in with her new boy toy, Spike. Old resentments flare up, eventually leading to threats to sell the house.

Also on the scene are sassy maid Cassandra, who can predict the future, and a lovely young aspiring actress named Nina, whose prettiness somewhat worries the imperious Masha.

The play debuts at the Wayne Theatre on Friday at 7 p.m.

Tickets: click here.

