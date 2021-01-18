Valley VITA will provide free tax preparation by scheduled drop-off

Valley VITA and its team of IRS certified volunteers will provide free tax preparation for households with less than $57,000 in income.

Services will be by scheduled drop-off.

At most sites, clients will be asked to remain in their vehicles. Virtual tax return preparation is also an option. “The health and safety of volunteers and clients is of utmost importance to UWSAW. It will take patience and consideration of clients and volunteers to make it work as smoothly as possible,” said Sara Hubbell, community impact coordinator for United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro.

Last week, the IRS released a notification that e-filed returns will not be accepted until Feb. 12. This is more than two weeks later than last year. Valley VITA is encouraging clients to go ahead and make appointments before Feb. 12 because, as of now, the deadline to file has not been extended.

Eligible individuals, including their qualifying children, who did not receive the Economic Impact Payments must file to recover unclaimed portions of their Recovery Rebate Credit.

You can schedule an appointment to have your federal and state tax returns prepared for free online by visiting www.unitedwayga.org/valley-vita or calling 540-221-1654 Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sites are open from Feb. 2-April 15.

Free D-I-Y tools will also be available on the Valley VITA landing page.

United Way Office, 24 Idlewood Boulevard, Suite 106, Staunton, Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Stuarts Draft High School, 1028 Augusta Farms Road., Stuarts Draft, Tuesdays, 5-7:20 p.m.

Rosenwald Community Center, 413 Port Republic Road, Waynesboro, Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.

Booker T Washington Community Center, 1114 W Johnson Street, Staunton, Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Valley VITA still needs volunteers and support from the community. Volunteer roles include site greeters, appointment schedulers, intake specialists, and tax preparers. These roles do require IRS certification, training will be provided.

There is no deadline to certify, you just need to be certified before you volunteer at a site. Other ways to support the program include providing site meals and donating PPE and sanitation supplies. Contact Sara Hubbell for more information.

Sara Hubbell, Community Impact Coordinator & Valley VITA Program Manager United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro 540-885-1229, Sara@unitedwaysaw.org

