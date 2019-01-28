Valley Trust adds Goodville Mutual Casualty Co. to portfolio

Valley Trust Insurance Group, with offices in Staunton, Verona and Buena Vista, now has additional coverage available to farmers through Goodville Mutual Casualty Co.

Goodville Mutual, headquartered in New Holland, Pa., is one of the nation’s leading providers of insurance coverage for the farm community. They also offer auto, home, business and insurance for churches.

Founded in 1926, Goodville Mutual has, for the past nine years running, been named among the top 50 property and casualty companies in the U.S. in the prestigious Ward Group survey of more than 3,000 insurance providers.

“We’re excited to be able to add coverage from Goodville Mutual to our portfolio and have more options for individuals, businesses and farmers throughout Virginia,” said Jake Schindler, the co-owner of Valley Trust Insurance Group, which has been providing for the insurance needs of Valley residents for nearly 50 years.

For more information on what Valley Trust has to offer including coverage through Goodville Mutual, call (540) 885-5531 or visit valleytrustinsurance.com