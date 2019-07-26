Valley Scholars collaborate with renowned poets for Summer Slam Academy

Published Friday, Jul. 26, 2019, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Renowned poets Lynne Procope and Jive Poetic will work with 15 Valley Scholars on expression through poetry and performance. The students will perform their pieces on Friday at 3:30 p.m., in Madison Hall Room 1001.

“The goal of the Summer Slam Academy is to engage young people in the writing and performance of poetry as a means to develop their ability to analyze, understand, and express themselves,” says Lauren K. Alleyne, assistant director of James Madison University’s Furious Flower Poetry Center.

“Overall, we hope to expose this group of students to a practice, that will undoubtedly empower, educate and engage them well beyond the week of the academy itself,” said Alleyne.

The Summer Slam Academy is an off-shoot of Furious Flower, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this September at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

Like this: Like Loading...