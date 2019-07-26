Valley Scholars collaborate with renowned poets for Summer Slam Academy
Renowned poets Lynne Procope and Jive Poetic will work with 15 Valley Scholars on expression through poetry and performance. The students will perform their pieces on Friday at 3:30 p.m., in Madison Hall Room 1001.
“The goal of the Summer Slam Academy is to engage young people in the writing and performance of poetry as a means to develop their ability to analyze, understand, and express themselves,” says Lauren K. Alleyne, assistant director of James Madison University’s Furious Flower Poetry Center.
“Overall, we hope to expose this group of students to a practice, that will undoubtedly empower, educate and engage them well beyond the week of the academy itself,” said Alleyne.
The Summer Slam Academy is an off-shoot of Furious Flower, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this September at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.