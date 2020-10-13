Valley Roofing gives free roof to Stuarts Draft resident

Valley Roofing has announced the winner of their 2020 No Roof Left Behind FREE roof giveaway. The winner is Karen Sanford, a mother of five from Stuarts Draft, who was nominated by her sister.

“We are excited to get started on this project because Karen’s roof is leaking badly and causing moisture problems that are aggravating her and her son’s asthma,” said Anson Martin, president of Valley Roofing.

After conducting an extensive online campaign for nominations, Valley Roofing narrowed the list down to four individuals in Mount Crawford, Fort Defiance, Rockingham County and Stuarts Draft.

Sanford’s sister wrote in her nomination: “My sister is a hard-working mother to five. She doesn’t have the money to do the much-needed repairs to her roof. One leak is directly over the bed and comes through a light fixture. Two rooms are showing signs of very soft wood, and there is mildew on the ceiling. She and one son have asthma, and the added moisture can cause symptoms to flare-up when it’s wet.”

This year is the fourth year that Valley Roofing has partnered with nationally recognized No Roof Left Behind™ to provide a free roof to a homeowner in need.

“This program is the ideal way for us to give back to the community we call home, especially right now, when times are tough for so many families,” Martin said.

