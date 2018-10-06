Valley Playhouse Presents ‘You Can’t Take It With You’

A showcase of whimsical young love, the bonds of family, and explosions, the Valley Playhouse production of “You Can’t Take It With You” is scheduled at the Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater October 11-21.

Written by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman, and directed by Valley Playhouse veteran Jay Zehr, “You Can’t Take It With You” is one of the most beloved plays in the history of American theater, winning the 1937 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

When Tony Kirby decides it is finally time for his prim and proper family to meet that of his love, Alice Sycamore, pandemonium ensues. Tony brings his parents to the Sycamore house for a feast…on the wrong evening. The Kirbys, insulted by the cheap food and radical hosts, decide Alice must not – under any circumstances – marry their son. Tony realizes the Sycamores are the exact type of family he longs for, and refuses to give up Alice. Will Tony be able to sway his family into accepting the Sycamores, or has true love finally met its match?

The cast includes many community theater favorites; Sarah Butzen, Lauren Davis, Madeline Williamson, Bob Lunger, Hal Simonetti, Bill Bleecker, Aaron Wolf, Emma Leweke, Michael Alexiou, Jackson Herwig, John H. Love, Megan Barnes, Buddy Garrison, Susan Comfort, Barbara Simonetti, David Rohrer, Ibrahim Amin; as well as highlighted performer Tom King, a former James Madison University theater professor who has directed a number of Valley Playhouse shows.

Performances of “You Can’t Take It With You” take place at Court Square Theater Oct 11-13 and Oct 18-20 at 7:30 pm; with Sunday matinees at 3 pm Oct 14 and 21. Thursday, Oct 18 is Pay What You Will night.

Adult tickets are $12 advance, $14 at door; senior/student tickets are $10 advance, $12 at door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit valleyarts.org or call 540.443.9189.

This production is family and child friendly.

Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg, Virginia.

