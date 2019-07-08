Valley Playhouse Presents Peter Pan at Court Square Theater

Valley Playhouse launches its 2019-20 season with the children’s classic, Peter Pan, at Court Square Theater July 25-Aug. 4.

Co-directed by ​Marissa Plummer and Frank Dellorco, J.M. Barrie’s popular play was originally produced in 1904 at Duke of York’s Theatre in London, with great success.

Recommended for children of all ages, ​Peter Pan begins when Peter stumbles into the London home of the Darlings, in search of his shadow. The Darling children then travel with Peter to the magical island of Neverland, encountering the Lost Ones and mermaids, along with Captain Hook and his pirate crew.

Performances are Thursday-Saturday, July 25-27 and Aug. 1-3 at 7:30 pm; Sundays July 28 and Aug 4 at 3 pm. Run time is approximately two hours, with a 10-minute intermission.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance. Advance adult tickets are $12 ($14 at door); advance senior/student tickets are $10 ($12 at door). Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. To purchase tickets – or for more information – visit valleyarts.org or call 540.433.9189.

Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in Downtown Harrisonburg.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google