Valley Mission hosts Just Jazzin’

Published Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, 5:37 pm

Valley MissionThe Valley Mission will be holding their sixth annual Just Jazzin’ benefit event on Thursday, Nov. 1, in the Community Wintergarden Room, Gypsy Hill Place at 300 Churchville Ave., Staunton.

This event features heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages, dancing, a silent auction and fantastic music! Entertainment is provided by Just Jazzin’, the Shenandoah Valley’s premier community jazz ensemble, comprised of 20 members who play big band, contemporary swing and Latin tunes. Catering is provided by Now You’re Cooking Catering.

Tickets online at www.valleymission.net  or by phone at (540) 886-4673.

About the Valley Mission

Since 1971 the Valley Mission has provided shelter, support, hope and God’s love to the homeless. Basic needs of shelter, food, clothing and spiritual encouragement are provided to all.

In 2017, the Valley Mission cared for 663 individuals (118 children and 545 adults) for a total of 24,570 nights in the 125 bed facility. 53,643 free meals were provided to shelter residents and community members in our dining hall. 170 emergency food boxes were distributed to neighbors in need. In addition, the Valley Mission offers Case Management services, Pastoral Counseling, Mental Health and Substance Abuse counseling, computer tutoring of adults in our Computer Lab, homework help to school-aged children, nutritional education, and much more.

