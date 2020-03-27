Valley Hope Counseling Center offering free services

Valley Hope Counseling Center offices are closed, but the staff is able to offer phone or video appointments to current and new clients, as deemed appropriate by the counselors.

Any fees that clients would be responsible for will be covered by Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, through a grant from its COVID-19 Local Response Fund.

Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment can call the office at 540-941-8933 and leave a message, and review the Distance Counseling Informed Consent Form at valleyhopecc.org.

Staff will continue to check and respond to voice mails during business hours, as schedules allow.

If you or someone you know is feeling at risk for suicide or experiencing a mental health crisis please contact:

Valley Community Services Crisis Line: 540-885-0866

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Or go to your nearest emergency room

