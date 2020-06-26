Validity of Virginia DMV-issued credentials extended additional 90 days

Gov. Ralph Northam has amended Executive Directive Seven to further extend the validity of credentials issued by the Virginia DMV to accommodate Virginians with expiring driver’s licenses, identification cards, and vehicle registrations.

This extension provides up to an additional 90 days to renew these important credentials while DMV continues to reopen customer service centers with appointment-only service.

The order extends the validity of every driver, vehicle, special identification, and driver credentials due to expire on or before July 31 for up to an additional 90 days not to exceed Oct. 31. This extension is in addition to the prior extension of up to 90 days not to exceed Aug. 31.

Executive Directive Seven, initially issued on March 17, directed the closure of DMV Customer Service Centers, DMV 2 Go, and DMV Connect locations statewide effective March 18, 2020, as part of the Commonwealth’sresponse to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and its effects on Virginians.

It was later amended to extend the validity of every driver, vehicle, special identification, and driver credential due to expire on or before July 31, for up to 90 days not to exceed Aug. 31.

Offices across the Commonwealth are being reopened as quickly as appropriate safety precautions can be put in place to protect the health and wellbeing of customers and employees by enacting social distancing protocols and other best practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health.

To date, 35 of the 75 DMV CSCs have reopened. For a complete list of locations accepting appointments, visit dmvNOW.com/appt.

