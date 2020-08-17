Vacation in Virginia’s Blue Ridge: Without leaving home

Even though many folks aren’t ready to travel yet, Virginia’s Blue Ridge remains a top-of-mind destination through a recently launched digital campaign.

Six Imperfect Substitutions, presented by the tourism office Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, creatively turns some of the region’s popular attractions into an easy to re-create DIY experience with common household items.

The Six Imperfect Substitutions to experience Virginia’s Blue Ridge from home include:

Shannon Terry, marketing manager at Visit VBR created the campaign.

“With my favorite local establishments temporarily closed, I personally started to feel the effects of cabin fever and began brainstorming ways to entertain myself,” said Terry. “What started as a personal joke turned into a light-hearted way to showcase the cool spots in the region that people are missing.”

Whether people try to actually re-create the experience or not, these imperfect substitutions are meant to make people smile when they think about planning a future trip to Virginia’s Blue Ridge once the time is right.

Learn more about Virginia’s Blue Ridge at VisitVBR.com.

